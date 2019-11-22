Benna Boys Destroyed 8-0 By Guatemala

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys were pummeled 8-0 by Guatemala when they clashed in a friendly encounter in Guatemala earlier today.



The Antiguan’s were flat throughout the fixture as the home team had double strikes from Edi Guerra and Alejandro Galindo. Guerra struck in minutes 34 and 43 while Galindo netted in minutes 45 and 47.



Yeltsin Álvarez (25′), José Rosales Marroquín (56′), Jorge Vargas (79′) and Rudy Barrientos (86′) all scored once as Guatemala completely dominated the Antiguan squad.



The embarrassing defeat comes just one day after news broke that coach Michel Dinzy and his assistant, Lenny Hewlett, both informed players that they would be stepping down from their roles following the Guatemala clash.



President of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association, Everton Gonsalves, has since announced that the body’s technical committee will have a meeting with the coaches following their return from Guatemala to assess the situation.



Benna Boys starting line-up: Jayden Martin (goalkeeper), Quinton Griffith, Joel Jacob, Jomo Andrew, Tyrique Tonge, Juwan Roberts, Shavon Phillip, Novelle Francis Jr, Junior Benjamin, Carl Osbourne, Javorn Stevens.