Benna Boys beaten by Guyana in CNL

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys suffered a huge setback in their bid to climb the ladder in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League on Monday, falling 5-1 to Guyana Golden Jaguars in their away leg at the Guyana national stadium.

The home team that had suffered a 2-1 loss to Antigua and Barbuda here last Friday.

The loss means that Antigua and Barbuda slides to third in the four-team group with six points while Guyana moves slightly ahead based on a better goal difference.

