Bendals, Lion Hill stay unbeaten in Second Division

By Neto Baptiste

The Bendals FC remained unblemished in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s Second Division with a 5-1 thrashing of Real Blizzard on Monday.

Alvah Guishard counted three goals for a hattrick, while Jeron Samuel scored twice to hand Bendals their sixth victory from as many showings. The win moved Bendals to 18 points and second in the standings, only to goal difference, as Garden Stars also have 18 points. Blizzard had their lone strike from Clive Ambrose as they remain on 11 points from six showings and sixth in the 14 team standings.

Also in Zone A, Lion Hill beat ABAYA 3-0 to keep their unbeaten run intact. Tyler Anthony in minute 58, Carlroy Douglas in minute 73 and Jahauan Lewis in minute 80, all scored once for Lion Hill as they recorded their fifth in six matches.

The victorious Lion Hill team moved to 16 points and third in the standings while ABAYA continued to struggle with four points after six matches.

There was victory a well for Green City as they hammered BASSA 6-1 in their Zone B clash. There were double strikes from Jahson Jerome and Sylvester Fenton, while Ranjae Williams and Carlton Warner each scored once in the huge triumph.

Green City jumps to 10 points from five matches and sixth in the standings, while BASSA who had their lone goal come from the penalty spot in minute 71 via a Rakeem Isaac effort, remain on seven points from six outing.

In other results on Monday, Master Ballers and 5P’s Wadadli FC played to a scoreless draw while the contest scheduled between Blackburn Palace and Bethesda did not play.