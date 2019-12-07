Bassa and United record big wins

By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions, Bassa SC recorded the largest score-line victory on Thursday afternoon in the Second Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA).

Playing at home at the Mack Pond playing field, Bassa hammered TAMO FC, beating them 7-0.

Treylon Joseph and Kadeem Spencer both recorded braces for the former champions, hitting home in the 42nd, 56th, 14th, and 58th minutes.

Teammates, Roger Hurst (33rd), Omarly Samuel (24th) and Sadiki Govia (48th) also found the back of the net for the victors.

With this win, Bassa now have seven points in the 8th position on the 13-team Zone 2 standings while TAMO dropped to 10th with four points.

Jennings United joined Bassa in the winner’s circle with a 5-0 win over Bailey’s Jewelery Young Warriors.

DeAngelo Erle was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors as he hit home in the 3rd and 22nd minutes.

Guyan Wright (22nd), Daryl Massicot (58th) and Tariq Thomas (69th) also recorded goals for the victors.

United now sit in the 6th position with eight points while Young Warriors remain at the bottom of the table with one point after six showings.

Meanwhile, in the lone Division One encounter, Tryum FC edged out Island Original John Hughes FC 2-1.

Hanil Burrell (12th) and Odaine Gordon (71st) were the goal scorers for the victors while Garson Morrisson (74th) scored the lone goal for John Hughes.

Tryum moved to 5th with 12 points while John Hughes dropped to 7th with 10 points.

Matches will continue today in the APL starting at 5 pm as defending champions, PIC Liberta Blackhawks will face Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers while, at 7 pm, Richie Rich Five Islands FC will battle NNL Distributors Swetes FC.

Both matches will be played at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).