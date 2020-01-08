Barbuda Council to pass resolution to address concerns with a major development project

Spread the love















By Theresa Goodwin

A resolution to address environmental concerns with a multi-million development earmarked for the Palmetto point area in Barbuda will be high on the agenda during the first meeting of the re-constituted Barbuda Council.

Member of Parliament for the sister island, Trevor Walker made the declaration on Tuesday while noting that a golf course is not suitable for the area for which it has been earmarked. This, he said, is based on expert information that has been shared with the council.

“This is not Trevor Walker saying that or somebody. It is based on the expert information from the Department of the Environment. No way are we going to allow anybody to build anything on that strip down there again,” Walker said.

The golf course is linked to the Peace Love and Happiness (PLH) project which is being backed by billionaire John Paul DeJoria.

The US $250 million project makes provision for two marinas, an 18-hole golf course, a five-star hotel, and a five-star restaurant. The company also currently owns a hotel on Barbuda and operates its own luxury ferry service.

