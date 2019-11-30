Barbados Independence celebrations marred by triple homicide

According to Barbados Today, Barbadians awoke Saturday to news of a triple homicide in St Andrew.

Attorney General Dale Marshall says news of the deaths dampened the celebrations marking the 53rd Anniversary of Independence.

“Today is a day when we would have ordinarily been celebrating our independence, and it is so sad that in the midst of our independence festivities they’ve been marred by this homicide,” Marshall said in a statement.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that the homicides were as a result of a family dispute related to land.

The names of the deceased have not been released but three men are said to have died in a cutlass incident.

“The tragedy about this whole situation is that when the deaths occur the thing that is left is the real estate,” Marshall said.

“There has to be a better way for Barbadians to look to resolve these kinds of disputes.”