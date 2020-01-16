Bald Eagles soar past Belmont, 5P’s clip CPTSA Wings

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Belmont FC recorded their second straight loss, this time falling to FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Zone 2 Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division 2 encounter saw two players for the victors recording braces: Keithroy Grigg in the minutes 23 and 60 and Chunsea Martin in minutes 66 and 79.

Renato Archibald (68th) was the other goal-scorer for the country team.

Belmont’s Diondre Wilson (19th) and Ian Hodge (77th) found the back of the net in a losing effort.

Bethesda, with this win, moved to 4th with 17 points, while Belmont slipped to 9th with eight.

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions, Bassa SC joined Bethesda in the winner’s circle after hammering CPTSA Wings 4-1.

Rakeam Isaac was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 51st and 76th minutes.

Jason Tittle (63rd) and Eltrevor Dorsette (66th) contributed with goals of their own while Jahlani Lloyd scored the lone goal for Wings.

Bassa now have seven points in the 11th position while Wings remain 8th with 13.

Meanwhile, in Zone 1, National Parks English Harbour edged out Real Blizzard, 5-3, and Ace Trucking and Heavy Duty Equipment Glanvilles went under to 5P’s Wadadli FC, 2-0.

Najee Browne scored twice for English Harbour with a contribution from Xavier Richards, Jah’l Bailey and Antoniel Campbell.

Blizzard’s Taharie James and Malachi Ramsey found the back of the net.

Terry Andrew and Keith Alfred hit home for 5P’s.

English Harbour jumped to 5th with 21 points, while Blizzard are 7th with 17.

5P’s moved one spot ahead of Glanvilles in the 10th position with nine points. Although both teams have the same amount of points, 5P’s edge them out with a better goal difference of -8 to Glanvilles’ -11.