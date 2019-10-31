Attacking Saints make winning return, Bendals snip Garden Stars

By Carlena Knight

Attacking Saints made their return to the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association set up on the right note with a 1-0 victory over Urlings FC.

Playing at home, the Saints, with a goal from Leon Tittle in the 77th, earned their first three points in Zone one of the Second Division after their first match between English Harbour FC, last week, was not played.

Bendals FC also recorded their first win in Zone One after edging out Garden Stars in Liberta.

The see-saw battle went down the wire but it would be a goal in the 77th minute from Anjis Anthony that would be the deciding factor in the match to help the victors secure their first three points of the new season.

Michael Moore (27th) and Alva Guishard (58th) were the other two goal scorers for Bendals, while Tarick Charles (37th) and Frederick Cuffy (62nd) found the back of the net for the home team.

In the other Zone One encounter, Real Blizzard and FC Master Ballers played to a nil-all draw.

Meanwhile, in Zone Two, Jennings United and Tamo FC played to a one-all draw while JSC Progressors edged out Blackburn Palace by a 1-0 score line.

Tamo’s Uroy Peters scored in the 9th minute while the equalising goal came from Jerry Williams in minute 47.

Progressors’ Kenniel Leader scored the winning goal.

Matches will continue this afternoon in the First Division starting at 4:45 as Empire FC will host John Hughes FC while, at 5 pm, Blue Jays will play Potters FC and Westham will battle Willikies FC.

Meanwhile, in the Second division, Green City will host FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles in Bendals at 5 while, at 4:20, in All Saints, Bassa will face Seaview Farm.