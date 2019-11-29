Attacking Saints back the winning ways as Tryum drops more points

By Neto Baptiste

Attacking Saints racked up their fourth victory in five showings in Zone A of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Wednesday, beating Pares 5-0 at the Mack Pond playing field in All Saints.

There were five different goal-scorers in the contest with Ofarie Charles (27th minute), Leon Tittle (36th minute), Devonte Geron (50th minute), Nashaun Philip (64th minute) and Jason Dover (72nd minute) all finding the back of the net for the victors.

The win moves Attacking Saints to 12 points and second in the standings while Pares are yet to win a match after three outings.

Meanwhile in the First Division, Tryum dropped more crucial points when they played to a 1-1 draw against promotion contenders Blue Jays.

Blue Jays went ahead via a Dennie Henry conversion before an attempted clearance by Tiquan Edwards inadvertently sent the ball crashing into the back of his own net to draw Tryum leveled and eventually salvage a draw for the recently demoted team.

Blue Jays edge to 10 points from five showings while Tryum jumps to nine form six. Still in the First Division, Fort Road made light work of Police, winning the fixture 2-0. Omar Samuel put Fort Road ahead on minute 25 before an own goal by Trevor Henry in minute 76 completed Fort Road’s triumph as they move to seven points from five outings. Police remains on two points after five appearances.

In the other match played on Wednesday, Empire and Bolans played to a 1-1 draw.