ASSS open season with convincing win

By Carlena Knight

The defending champions All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) got off to a great start in 2019 School’s football league. The school’s under-20 males recorded a 4-0 win over their neighbours Irene B. Williams Secondary School (IBWS) Thursday afternoon as they both kicked-off the new season.

Devonta Geran was a goal shy of a hat-trick for the victors as he contributed two of the team’s unanswered four. Other goals came from Zafique Drew and an own goal attributed to Ziare Thomas.

The league officially opened on Thursday at the Police Recreation Grounds (PRG) where 15 of the 18 participating schools were on display.

A total of 50 teams will be competing in this year’s tournament in the Under-16 division for both boys and girls as well as in the Under-20 male and female divisions.