ASSS and OCS to battle in Under-20 finals

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Defending champions in the Under-20 Male division, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS), will look to secure a second straight title as the champions advanced to the finals of the Inter-school Football tournament on Tuesday.

ASSS edged out former champions, Princess Margaret School (PMS) 2-1 in the feature encounter of the double-header evening at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).

Gerique George drew first blood as early as the 17th minute of play for All Saints.

The winning goal would, however, come from Makhaya Martin in minute 58 as the striker hit home one with power past the goalkeeper.

PMS would eventually get one back by way of a Jahzinho O’Garro penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

Coach of the winning team, Curtis Charles commended his players on a great game and singled out Martin for his dominant run.

“I think this afternoon that the team played very, very well. I was impressed with the first half even though we didn’t really score the goals. He played well; he is a Premier League player for Liberta and he showed his experience in the game this evening,” said Charles.

Charles said he’s not worried about facing a competitive Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) in the finals.

“I’m not a worried person and my team just needs to keep focused and just go out and do what is necessary and we will be successful on Friday,” he said.

In the other semi-final match, OCS defeated Irene B Williams, 2-1.

Jalmare Calvin was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors, scoring in the 10th and 39th minutes, while Shackwon Simon recorded the lone goal for Irene B.

OCS and All Saints Secondary will meet in the finals on Friday at the ARG. Before that clash, the third-place match between Irene B and PMS will take place followed by the female Under 20 finals.

All the action kicks off at 2 pm.