Armed robbery at the Deluxe Cinema

OBSERVER media has confirmed with police that the casino at the Deluxe Cinema was robbed by three armed masked men last night.

The incident, which took place at approximately 10pm, saw the men – who were dressed in what is reported to be “army attire” – enter the establishment, with firearms drawn, demanding money from the attendants at the cash registry.

An undisclosed sum of money was handed to the robbers, who left the building in a hurry only after one of the men discharged a firearm in the building.

No one sustained any physical injuries during the incident, however.

Police are currently investigating the incident.