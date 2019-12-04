APUA says pending sea swells will reduce water production

The Antigua and Barbuda Public Utilities Authority (APUA) be reducing water production at the Camp Blizzard Desalination Plant and Ffryes Reverse Osmosis Plant over the next few days.

In a release, the APUA advised that, “Customers in the northern and southern sections of the island can expect an adjustment in the regularity of water distribution during that time.”

APUA is acting on the advisory issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services warned of pending sea swells of 10 feet that will affect Antigua and Barbuda over the next few days.

“These sea conditions,” the release stated, “have the potential to damage equipment vital for water production at the northern and southern sections of the islands. The quality of sea water coming into the plants has already deteriorated tremendously.”

The water company, in an effort to protect the equipment, will regulate the water supply at these stations.

“The APUA Water Business Unit will continue to monitor the system closely,” the release stated, “and extends advanced thanks for the patience and understanding of its customers… until sea conditions become more favourable.”