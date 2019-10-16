APUA, Sandals and Burton’s win in Business League Basketball

APUA Head Office were the biggest winners in the Cool & Smooth Business League Basketball competition on Monday, beating A Mobile 91-67 at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Head Office had game winning efforts from Yannick Samuel with 29 points, Nickon McGregor with 26 points and Tavarus Benta with 24 points. Tahj Kirby was the top scorer for the A Mobile with 21 points with help from Jeffrey George who sank 19 points.

There was victory as well for Sandals as they beat Digicel by a 69-50 margin. Devorn Benjamin and Kebo Orford led the scoring for Sandals with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Raymond Dickenson top-scored for Digicel with 17 points.

In the other match played on Monday, Burton’s Laundry eased by Eye Mobile, 47-41. Kelvin Simon top-scored with 22 points, while Tehran Zachariah sank 20 points in a losing effort.