APUA quotes wrong forecast; water rationing based on daily readings

By Elesha George

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) is expected to correct a statement purporting that 10-foot sea swells would affect the distribution of potable water in certain areas across the country.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, November, 4th, 2019, the utilities authority said it would be “reducing water production at the Camp Blizzard Desalination Plant and Ffryes Reverse Osmosis Plant over the next few days”, making reference to a warning issued by the Antigua Meteorological Office.

APUA said that these sea conditions “have the potential to damage equipment vital for water production at the northern and southern sections of the islands”, claiming that the quality of sea water coming into the plants had already deteriorated tremendously.

