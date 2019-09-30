APUA Head Office remain on top

By Carlena Knight

APUA Head Office continue to prove that they are the top contenders in the fight for the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League title.

Head Office, after winning their latest match over the weekend, moved to the top of the 18-team standings with a 5-0 record.

The top team edged out Blue Waters 74-70 in the feature match on Saturday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

National junior players Tavarus Benta and Delornje Jules led the charge with 17 points each, while teammate Nickon McGregor chipped in sinking 12.

Jamie Harris, also of Head Office, contributed by scoring 11.

Ishan Peets had a game high 35 points for Blue Waters, while teammates Ariel Quallis and Tristan Jacobs made 19 and 10 points, respectively, in a losing effort.

This loss now puts Blue Waters at a 1-4 record.

Anjo Wholesale also remain undefeated, pushing their record to 4-0 after trouncing Burton’s Laundry 75-50.

Humroy Wright was the leading scorer for the victors with 20 points while teammate Andrew “Puss” Venture netted 18.

Steven Matthew also got in on the action, banking 10.

Burton’s Kelvin “Shuggy” Simon had 24 points with assistance from Damien “Duckman” Floyd who made 11.

Burton’s continue to struggle this season as they now move to a 0-4 record.

In the other match played that night, newbies Galley Bay suffered their sixth straight loss of the season, this time at the hands of the undefeated Fitzroy’s Rewinding.

The newbies, who have yet to win a match, were led by Joseph Prosper who had 13 points, and Naik Nedd who netted 12.

Akeem “Chemist” Davis was the leading scorer for the victors with a game high 32 points.

Eric “Lebron” Joseph assisted by scoring 24, while Dwayne Forbes had 16.

Rewinding now boast a 4-0 record.

Games will continue tonight at both the YMCA and JSC Sports complexes.

Starting at 6:30 at YMCA, Kennedy’s will face FLOW while, at 7:30, Pointe FM will battle Anjo Wholesale. Also at 6:30, Burton’s Laundry will meet A-Mobile at JSC and at 7:30, APUA Head Office play Fitzroy’s Rewinding at the same venue.