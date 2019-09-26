APUA Head Office on top

By Carlena Knight

APUA Head Office moved to the top of the standings in the 2019 edition of the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

With a record of 4-0 after their latest win on Tuesday night the former champions edged out defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) and Anjo Wholesale who both hold 3-0 records.

Head office trounced a struggling Area 51 Invaders team, 73-51, in the lone encounter at the JSC Sports Complex.

Tavarus Benta led the victors with 20 points while teammate and national player, Cohen Desouza contributed by sinking 17 points.

Harry Jules, former national player, was the leading scorer for the newbies, netting 16 points.

Area 51 now hold a 1-3 record.

All other games last evening were postponed due to the inclement weather.

Matches will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30. Pointe FM will play Sandals, Kennedy’s will battle APUA Water at 7:30 and, at 8:30, Area 51 Invaders will face Eye Mobile Vision Care.