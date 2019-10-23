APUA, Dixie and Area 51 triumph in Business League Basketball

By Neto Baptiste

APUA Head Office continued their promising run in the ongoing Cool & Smooth Business League Basketball Competition on Monday, recording a 73-65 victory over Burton’s Laundry.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Cohen Desouza led the charge for Head Office with 19 points, while Nickon McGregor assisted with 12 points. Tyndale Telemaque led the charge for the losers with 21 points, while Damion Floyd and Reginald Barnes added 17 and 10 points to the effort.

Also, on Monday, Dixie enjoyed a narrow victory over A Mobile, winning 67-64. Gija George top-scored for the victors with 17 points with contributions from Kareem Blair with 14 points, Noel Ryan with 12 points and George Francis with 10 points. Jeffrey George was the only scorer of note with 23 points.

Meanwhile, in the other contest on Monday night, Area 51 easily dispatched of FLOW by a 68-38 margin. Teon Joseph (14 points) and Desmond Spencer (13 points) were the chief contributors for Area 51, while Mitchell Goodman hit 13 in a losing cause.