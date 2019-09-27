APUA and 77 Bus Service draw first blood

By Carlena Knight

APUA and 77 Bus Service recorded their first wins in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League on Wednesday night.

Playing at the YMCA Volleyball Indoor facility, APUA defeated newbies Zammine Shipping in straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-18, while 77 Bus Service edged out Scotiabank 2-1 in sets with a 25-23, 22-25, 18-16 score line.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 as Police will play ECAB, while in the feature encounter at 7:30 defending champions, Jumby Bay will face Zammine Shipping.

The league was officially opened on Saturday with a Ball-O-Rama tournament, but games officially began on Wednesday.

Matches will play on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at YMCA.