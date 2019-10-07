App to deliver cooking gas may be on the horizon

by Latrishka Thomas

Among the many dynamic ideas posited by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC), Gregory Georges, was the one where the company hopes to create an app to deliver cooking gas to the doorsteps of residents in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We, at WIOC, we are not only meeting your demands for today but we are also preparing for the demands for tomorrow. And speaking of tomorrow, you know there’s an app these days for every single thing. Why not have 20- and 25-pound cylinders delivered directly to your doorstep simply from an order from an app on your smartphone? If it happens with a 100-pound cylinder, why not with the smaller products. It will certainly be one the projects assigned go my team to create an application to facilitate the distribution which will ultimately result in a hassle-free process,” he stated last Thursday at the ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the new Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) tank facility.

This was just one of the major developments that the CEO announced, with another being that WIOC has added over 10,000 new cylinders to its inventory. As a result, he added, this will reduce the hassle of customers driving all over the country, especially on Sundays, in searh of LPG.

Meanwhile, at the same ceremony, Prime Minister Gaston Browne announced his government’s intention to build a mall close to the oil company.

