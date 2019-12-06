Antigua’s DJ Quest to compete in Red Bull 3Style Caribbean Finals tomorrow

By Latrishka Thomas

For the first time ever, an Antiguan will be participating in the Red Bull 3Style Caribbean Finals which takes place today in Panama.

Representing Antigua and Barbuda is Blashford Wilkins Jr more popularly known as DJ Quest.

The Disc Jockey (DJ), could not contain his excitement as he spoke on OBSERVER AM a few hours before his flight.

He said that making it this far “is an amazing feeling” such that he could not sleep the night before.

The Antiguan entertainer, in September, received one of the greatest birthday gifts that he could have asked for in his burgeoning career – a finalist spot in the hotly-contested Red Bull 3Style Competition.

Since 2010, the global platform has been advocating, advancing and celebrating the unique culture of deejaying, where each competitor plays a combination of at least three musical genres in 15 minutes. For the first time in the competition’s history, the Caribbean now has its own geographical category of six qualifying participants.

Highlighting that his initial plan was to enter the competition in 2020, Quest explained that he had a sudden change of heart just before the deadline.

He therefore submitted a 5-minute video which caught the judge’s attention, making him one of Six DJs from the Caribbean have been selected to compete in the national finals for the 10th Red Bull 3Style competition.

Also participating in the competition are DJ Spinn of Jamaica, Jus Jay of Barbados, Untouchable Sounds of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuelans DartZero75 and Maripaez.

The Caribbean winner will join those from over 19 other national finals for the grand final in Moscow, Russia on April 28.

The competition will be streamed live on all of DJ Quest’s social media pages @djquest268.