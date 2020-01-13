Antiguan student street performs to fund her way through college

Spread the love















“A voice that will stop you in your tracks” is how US media outlets describe Antiguan, Cariel Coates, who dedicates about 8 hours a day singing and performing on the streets near Farragut Square or Foggy Bottom Metro, Maryland, to raise money for college.

Coates, is a young graduate student, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology at the Washington Adventist University in Maryland.

Unlike the typical graduate student, however, she is also an incredible street performer, who has recently been using her talent to finance her studies.

Now she seeking to raise the money needed for her studies via a GoFundme account called ‘ Cariel Music’ in which she hopes to raise US$60,000.

OBSERVER media spoke with Coates yesterday, and she shared a bit about her journey; what started as a means of kickstarting a career in music and became an unexpected source of income.

