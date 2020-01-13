Antiguan-raised artist celebrates 5x Platinum sales

Spread the love















By Latrishka Thomas

At only 17 years old, an Antiguan-raised artist, on Friday, celebrated 5x platinum sales for her hit single.

Jamie Lou Stenzel, known by her stage name as Au/Ra [AURA], is an Antiguan-German singer-songwriter who started testing the waters in the music business at the age of 12.

And her hard work has proven fruitful as she was awarded a platinum plaque to commemorate her reaching 5,000,000 sales for her single, “Panic Room,” at the Sugar Ridge Resort over the weekend.

Au/ra said that she never expected to reach this far.

