Antiguan professionals assist with major campaign in Anguilla

Two professionals from Antigua and Barbuda are among key individuals from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) who are currently in Anguilla participating in a Chronic Disease Awareness Campaign.

The event, slated for November 28 to December 2, is being organised by the Anguilla Community Action Network (ACAN) as part of its 13th anniversary.

Manager of the National AIDS programme in Antigua and Barbuda, Delcora Williams, and President of the awareness group Breast Friends, Eunetta Bird, were invited to give presentations at the five-day event.

