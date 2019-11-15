Antiguan neurologist joins MSJMC team

Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) announces the appointment of a board certified neurologist, Gaden Osborne MD, as Consultant Neurologist.

Born and raised in Antigua, he received his medical degree from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA-COM), after which he completed both his internship and residency in adult neurology at the Albany Medical Centre in New York, a release from MSJMC said..

His post-graduate training continued at the University of Michigan with a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology with a focus on electroencephalography (EEG) and epilepsy.

His clinical areas of interest include evidence-based management of medically refractory epilepsy, headache, and stroke.

Dr. Osborne will see patients at his referral-only neurology clinic from noon on Mondays, and from 8:30 am on Fridays

“Offering local neurological care provides a benefit to our community needing these medical services. And that our hospital continues to attract top-quality specialists back home/to Antigua & Barbuda, speaks to our commitment to providing more services closer to where our patients live,” Head of Marketing & Communications at MSJMC, Salma Crump said.

“The addition of this new service line only continues to enhance our position as the leading hospital in the region.”

The new neurology service will expand patients’ treatment options for neurological issues, disorders of the nervous system, such as Parkinson’s, and other movement disorders, epilepsy, stroke and memory conditions such as dementia.