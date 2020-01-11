Antiguan man charged with hit and run killing in Georgia

Spread the love















Joel John Jnr, a national of Antigua and Barbuda, is alleged to be the perpetrator of a deadly hit and run accident in the US state of Georgia.

He reportedly crashed his vehicle into 35-year-old sanitation worker Brandon McCrary on Monday before fleeing the scene.

McCrary, a Union City Georgia employee, died in the accident.

According to international media reports, officers were able to track down the driver, John Jnr by following tyre marks left at the scene.

John Jnr was subsequently captured and charged with first degree hit-and-run and homicide by vehicle and few other misdemeanor charges, such as failure to maintain a lane, tampering with evidence, failure to report an accident, and driving without a licence.

The 27-year-old was said to be a former student of the St John’s Catholic Primary School and the Antigua Grammar School during his formative years while he resided in Antigua.