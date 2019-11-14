Antiguan entrepreneur makes it to the top 100 in Entrepreneurship World Cup

By Latrishka Thomas

Young entrepreneur Chaneil Imhoff has continued to make waves in the field of entrepreneurship with her new business, “Packed Grocery Delivery.”

The young businesswoman waved Antigua and Babuda’s flag high as she left the country on Sunday to compete in the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) of which she was able to cop a spot in the top 100 entrepreneurs.

In May of this year, the local businesswoman was among four persons from the Eastern Caribbean to receive honours at the Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme (CTEP).

Now the 25-year-old was able to advance into the quarterfinals of the EWC on Tuesday.

“We were split into four groups and we pitched for four minutes in front of judges and had a two-minute session. Forty startups overall were chosen to go on to the next round. Unfortunately, we weren’t chosen for the next round but we are just really happy to be chosen out of so many to be in the top 100,” Imhoff told OBSERVER media after the quarterfinals.

Despite not making it into the semi-finals, she expressed gratitude for having had the opportunity to compete on such a global scale.

“I am really happy to have made it this far and I would definitely like to give a big shout out the Entrepreneurship World Cup team, our mentors and anybody who would have made any of this possible,” she said

On the other hand, the Gunthropes resident said that winning the competition would have lifted the heavy burden that comes with starting a new business.

“Yes we would have loved to make to the finals and to win, of course, because in the Caribbean one of the biggest obstacles anybody has in starting a business is access to finance, and something as high risk as what we want to do requires a bit of liquidity, and that’s something that we would have definitely benefitted from,” she explained.

According to her, however, each participant will receive services-in-kind which are “going to be useful because we are going to need things like storage space, email hosting, software development.”

Moreover, the winners will benefit from about $5 million in prizes, she said.

The Entrepreneurship World Cup is a global pitch competition that offers a shot at life-changing prizes.

With 100,000 entrants from around the world, EWC also elevates entrepreneurs – providing them with tools and resources to grow their venture.

Imhoff is the founder of Packed Grocery Delivery, “an on-demand grocery delivery service that allows users in Antigua and Barbuda to order top-rated products from reputable supermarkets island-wide using Packed’s web-based platforms (Mobile and Desktop Application and Website) from the comfort of their homes or offices.”