Antigua netball gets improved INF World Ranking

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda has moved up four places on the newest INF World Netball Ranking list.

The list which was published last week sees the twin-island state elevating from the 40th spot on the 45-team list to 36th.

In terms of the Caribbean countries featured on the list, Antigua and Barbuda are 9th while Jamaica, which is the regional powerhouse, heads the list.

The Reggae Girlz however, following their disappointing performance at Worlds, dropped on the international list to 4th from 2nd.

Other Caribbean countries making the ranks were Trinidad and Tobago – 10th, Barbados – 12th, St. Lucia – 20th, Grenada – 22nd, St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 23rd, St. Kitts and Nevis – 27th, Cayman Islands – 28th, Dominica – 38th and St. Maarten – 44th.

Australia tops the list while New Zealand moved to 2nd and England – 3rd.

Argentina rounds off the list taking the 45th spot.