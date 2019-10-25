Antigua and Barbuda secure semis birth as LICB 50 overs enter penultimate round

By Neto Baptiste

The top four teams will contest the semifinals of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 Overs tournament scheduled for Friday.

Hosts Antigua and Barbuda, defending champions St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla will battle for a place in Saturday’s final at Mack Pond in All Saints.

Topping the table on averages after picking up five points in the preliminary round, Antigua and Barbuda will face fourth placed Anguilla (four points) in Bethesda while St. Kitts (five points) will take on neighbours Nevis (four points) in All Saints.

Antigua and Barbuda secured their spot in the semis on Wednesday with a comprehensive 87 runs victory over Montserrat in Bethesda.

Read more in today’s newspaper