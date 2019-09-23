Antigua and Barbuda record first win

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda recorded their first win in the ongoing Male Regional Netball Championship and Inter Sector 2019 at the Tanteen Netball Arena in Grenada over the weekend.

After falling 62-30 to the host team, Antigua and Barbuda bounced back to beat St. Lucia, 33-29.

The other match scheduled against Tobago did not play due to inclement weather.

Antigua and Barbuda will look to face St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad later this week.

The eight-man squad that left Antigua last week is comprised of Akiel Hazelwood, Randy Frederick, Dwayne Fleming Jr., Jason Modeste, Randy Jeffrey, Anjis Anthony, Dwayne Fleming Sr. and Clifton Lloyd.