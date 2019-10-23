Antigua and Barbuda rebound in LICB 50 overs

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda rebounded from their 15-run loss to St Kitts on Sunday in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 Overs Tournament, and easily dispatched Nevis by 93 runs in the lone match of the competition on Monday.

Playing at Mack Pond in All Saints, Antigua and Barbuda raised 293 for nine in their 50 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall led the charge with 69 runs from 70 deliveries. His knock included two sixes and six fours.

Captain Devon Thomas added 62 at the top of the order, hitting eight fours and two sixes, while West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph made 61. His blistering knock came in just 27 deliveries and contained four fours and four sixes, while the efforts of 34 and 32 from Hayden Walsh Jr and Tyrone Williams Jr, respectively, contributed to the total.

Jason Campbell was the pick of the bowlers for Nevis, bagging three wickets for 27 runs in 10 overs. Nelso Bolan and Kian Pemberton each had two wickets.

When their turn at the crease came, Nevis were all out for 200 in 43.2 overs. Andre Browne led the charge with the bat for Nevis with 69 runs from 100 balls. He slammed five sixes and two fours in the process.

Walsh Jr and Kadeem Phillip each picked up three wickets, while Joseph grabbed two wickets for 14 runs in six overs.