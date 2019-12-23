Antigua and Barbuda featured in Climate Finance Access Network launch

Spread the love















Antigua and Barbuda was featured during the Climate Finance Access Network (CFAN) launch at COP25 on 11th December in Madrid, Spain.

During the launch, a panel discussion was held underlining the challenges faced by countries and how CFAN hopes to resolve those challenges by using a high-impact, scalable approach to building finance capacity.

“This need to improve climate-financing capacity is particularly important in light of the huge gap between money pledged for climate change initiatives and what is actually received. It is estimated that between 2003 and 2017 over US $29.5 billion was pledged for climate change initiatives, but only US $5.6 billion of the pledged amount was actually disbursed,” a recent press release stated.

