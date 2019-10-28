Antigua and Barbuda Claims 50 Overs Title

By Neto Baptiste

Leg-spinner, Hayden Walsh Jr., copped both the top bowling awards and the Most Valuable Player accolade as Antiguan and Barbuda enjoyed a somewhat comfortable 40-runs victory over rivals, St. Kitts on Saturday, capturing the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 overs men’s title at the Mack Pond playing field in All Saints.

Walsh, who was recently named in the West Indies T20 and ODI squads, finished the tournament with the most wickets after claiming 14 scalps, and he also had the best bowling figures of five for 16 against Nevis.

Teammate and captain, Devon Thomas, won the tournament’s scoring award after amassing 309 runs in six matches.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Antigua and Barbuda amassed 283 for nine in their 50 overs. Rahkeem Cornwall wad chief amongst the batsmen, hitting a top score of 59 from 63 deliveries. He was assisted by Elroy Francis Jr. who made 38, Thomas with 34, and Nino Henry with 32.

Bowling for St. Kitts, Sheena Berridge claimed four wickets for 64 run in nine overs, while Jacques Taylor and Damion Jacobs each had two wickets.

In their chase, St. Kitts fell short at 243 for nine in their allotment of 50 overs. Their best effort came from Terrance Warde with 77 from 112 balls. He hit seven fours and one six in the process. Jacobs, with 48 and Akeem Saunders with 31, assisted in the failed efforts.

Justin Athanaze did the damage with the ball for Antigua and Barbuda, getting five wickets for 51 runs in his 10 overs.

This is the first time in four years that Antigua and Barbuda has won the title.