Antigua and Barbuda claim seven medals in regional bodybuilding tournament

By Carlena Knight

Antigua and Barbuda walked away with seven medals in the Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding Championships over the weekend in Santo Domingo.

On Saturday, Randy Christopher and Rochelle Kirby were the first two competitors to secure medals for Team Wadadli.

Christopher grabbed silver in the Classic Physique category and Kirby won silver in Body fitness Class B.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ahjanya King, Geanna Jules and Jonte Barnes would add to the medal tally.

King finished third in Bikini Wellness Class B while Jules settled for one step up with a silver medal in Bikini Fitness Class C.

Barnes who competed on Saturday finishing fifth in the Junior Bodybuilding division bettered himself with a third-place finish in the Lightweight Bodybuilding section.

The biggest winner of the day however was Kenroy Christian who claimed top honours in Men’s Physique Class E by winning gold.

Melissa Seaforth also walked away with some silverware as she finished third in Bikini Fitness Class A.

Anthony Nurse and Kemberly Greenaway round off the team. Nurse competing in the Men’s Physique Class B finished 6th while Greenaway competed in Bikini Fitness Class E.