According to the Trinidad Guardian in­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to the fa­tal shoot­ing of a woman in Mt Hope last night.

Re­ports are that Ar­lene Bran was sit­ting with oth­ers in a car at Gor­don Street Ex­ten­sion, be­hind the Mt Hope Sec­ondary School, when a gun­man ap­proached and opened fire. Bran was shot in the chest.

She was tak­en to the St Joseph Po­lice Sta­tion, then to the Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex where she died.