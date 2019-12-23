Another Antiguan receives scholarship opportunities

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

Another Antiguan student athlete has been awarded a sports scholarship to attend a tertiary level institution in the U.S.

Jabari Williams, a 6 feet 11 inches center who formerly played for Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) and Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division two team, Ottos Coolers has received a full scholarship to the NCAA Division one university, Stonybrook in New York.



Williams is presently a junior at the School House Preparatory High School in Miami, Florida.



News broke of the event via School House’s Instagram page where they congratulated Williams and forward Jehu Wright who also received a full ride to Stonybrook.



He joins other Antiguans Adonis Humphreys and Selassie Brathwaite who also received scholarships earlier this year. Humphreys and Brathwaite are both presently attending the South Western Illinois College.