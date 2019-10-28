Anjo Wholesale snap champions winning streak

By Carlena Knight

The undefeated streak for defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), was broken on Saturday night when Anjo Wholesale handed them their first loss of the season.

The 73-67 feature encounter at the JSC Sports Complex went straight down to the wire, but the quick and tenacious playing style of Anjo was too much for the veteran champion team.

Former national player, Gerard “Dumbo” Henry, was an unstoppable force in the paint as he led his team to victory with 20 points.

He was assisted by DeCosta Walbrook who netted 18, Andrew “Puss” Venture -16, and Humroy Wright, 10.

Marlon “Buju” Charles was the leading scorer for Transport Board with 22 points while teammates Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew and Kareem “Macky” Edwards chipped in scoring 21 and 11 points respectively.

ABTB’s record is now 12-1 while Anjo’s is 10-3.

Former champions, Kennedy’s recorded the largest margin of victory that night over newbies, Galley Bay, 94-38.

Lincoln Weekes and Adriel Ramirez scored a combined 63 points for the victors, netting 32 and 31 respectively.

Teammates, Danny Perez and Warren Bogle also contributed, downing 18 and 13 points.

Naik Nedd was the lone player in double figures for Galley Bay, scoring 16.

In the other match played that night, Burton’s Laundry edged FLOW, 67-61.

Tyndale Telemaque had 18 points for the victors while Troy Franklin made 19 for FLOW.

Games will continue tonight at both the YMCA and JSC Sports Complexes.

At YMCA starting at 6:30, Eye Mobile will play Fitzroy’s Rewinding, while at 7:30, Burton’s Laundry will face Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board.

Meanwhile at JSC at 6:30, Area 51 Invaders will meet APUA Water, while at 7:30, Kennedy’s will battle Pointe FM.