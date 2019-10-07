Anjo bounce back, FLOW stun Eye Mobile

By Carlena Knight

Anjo Wholesale bounced back from their upsetting defeat to Eye Mobile to hand former champions Sandals their third loss of the season in the ongoing Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League on Saturday night.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Anjo, led by Steven Matthew with 27 points, outplayed Sandals to now move their record to 6-1.

Matthew was assisted by Andrew “Puss” Venture who had 17 points and Humroy Wright who sank 15.

Decosta Walbrook also got in on the action, scoring 12.

Sandals’ Keroi “Dragon” Lee was the leading scorer for the team with 19 points, while teammate Devorn Benjamin netted 18.

Raviel Burton and Kebo Orford both contributed making 12 points.

Also, that night, FLOW stunned Eye Mobile Vision Care, beating them 73-69.

Leroy Percival led the charge with a game high 25 points while teammates Chalita Rose and Najee George chipped in making 10 each.

Tehran Zachariah had 22 points for Eye Mobile with assistance from Darryl Goodwin who had 20 points in a losing effort.

In the other match played that night, defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board remain the only undefeated team left in the competition this season, after defeating Digicel 57-46.

Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew was the lone player in double figures for the victors with 23 points while, for Digicel, Raymond Dickenson had 12 points.

Games will continue tonight at the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as A Mobile will battle Area 51 Invaders while, at 7:30, Dixie will face Kennedy’s.

Meanwhile, in the feature encounter at 8:30, APUA Head Office will play Pointe FM.