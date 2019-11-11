Anjo and Pointe FM claim wins, playoffs to shoot off today

By Carlena Knight

Regular season matches wrapped on Saturday night as both Pointe FM and Anjo Wholesale recorded wins.

Pointe FM defeated Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers, 69-56, while Anjo Wholesale hammered Dixie, winning by 100-58.

Kwame Braithwaite led Pointe FM with 25 points with assistance from Felix Hamilton and Sean Nicholas who netted 18 and 16 points, respectively.

Eric Joseph was the leading scorer for Transformers, making 23, while teammates Kwame Payne and Nkenge “Beef” Drew banked 11 and 10 in a losing effort.

Anjo’s Steven Matthew was the top scorer with 23 points. Humroy Wright and Andrew “Puss” Venture both netted 15, while teammates Decosta Walbrook and Sharife Sargeant chipped in, scoring 14 and 11.

Nigel “Snarks” Joseph had 19 points for Dixie with assistance from Kevin Pimental and Gija George who contributed 13 and 12 points.

The playoffs will shoot off on Monday with the top 16 teams battling it out for the title.

On Monday at YMCA, defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) who finished as the top seed, will play Blue Waters at 6:30; Anjo Wholesale will face APUA Water at 7:30; and at 8:30 Kennedys will battle FLOW.

Meanwhile, at JSC, APUA Head Office will play Digicel at 6:30, Pointe FM will battle Eye Mobile Vision Care at 7:30, while Sandals and Burton’s Laundry will square off at 8:30.

First round action continues on Tuesday at the JSC Sports Complex as Area 51 Invaders will play Dixie at 6:30 and at 7:30 Fitzroy’s Rewinding Transformers will face A Mobile.

The playoffs will follow a knockout format in the first round, second round, and semi-finals while the finals will be a best of three format.