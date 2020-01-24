Andre Russell and wife Jassym welcome baby girl

Spread the love















(buzzcaribbean.com) – Jassym, the wife of West Indies cricketer Andre Russell, has given birth to a baby girl, and they are more than excited.

The baby, whose name is Amaiah Russell, was born in a Florida hospital. Andre broke the news to his followers via Instagram on Thursday.

“Another #blessing welcoming Amaiah S Russell to the world! God is good all the time. Thank God for my strong Queen @jassymloraru #daddysbabygirl,” Andre said on Instagram.

Tons of congratulatory messages have been pouring in since the birth was revealed.

Andre’s baby news came a few hours after Usain Bolt and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, revealed that they are expecting a child together.