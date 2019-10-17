Alleged surgical imposters to be tried in January assizes

By Latrishka Thomas

The case of Dr Patrick Matthews and his colleague, Arnold Joseph, both of whom are accused of practicing as general medical practitioners and performing a surgical procedure without a licence, will be tried next year in the High Court during the January Criminal Assizes.

The alleged offence took place in Gunthropes on April 8th 2015 when the two men performed a circumcision on a then two-year-old boy in contravention of Section 12 (a) of the Medical Practitioners Act No. 3 of 2009 of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda.

As a result, the boy, who is now about six years old, reportedly suffered a number of complications as a result of the alleged botched surgery.

In the All Saints Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, the prosecution submitted five exhibits to include police statements, a medical report, a search a warrant and a medical clamp.

In addition, they shared with Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards, their intention to call 11 witnesses to testify during the High Court trial, she committed the matter to the High Court.

The two health care practitioners would have appeared before Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards just five months ago and were granted bail in the sum of $10,000 each with a $5,000 cash component

Matthews, a resident of Gunthropes, and Joseph who resides in Cassada Gardens, were also ordered to surrender their travel documents.

In addition, Matthews who was a Foreign Affairs Ambassador prior to being granted bail, was ordered to surrender both his personal and diplomatic passports and report to the Coolidge Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.

Matthews was a member of the National Stroke Association (NSA) and a chiropractor by profession while Joseph was an operating theatre practitioner.