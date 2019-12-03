Allegations of negligence at hospital

Inadequate bedding and patient neglect are some of the criticisms being levied against the Mount St John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) by a resident.

According to a man, who claimed to be a relative of a recent patient at the hospital, the Michael’s Mount facility has a limited amount of beds – particularly in the emergency area – and this has led to patients having to sleep on chairs.

He aired his displeasure with the situation at MSJMC, saying that after one prior bad experience there, he had not expected to face another.

