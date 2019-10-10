All Saints, St Anthony’s, Ottos and PMS win in schools under-16 football

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions in the under-16 Boys Division of the schools’ football competition, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) were off to a flying start with a commanding 3-0 victory over Pares Secondary School on Tuesday.

Shawn Benjamin, Tarek Charles and Roneba Cordice were all on target for the defending champions, each scoring once in the winning performance.

There was victory as well for St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) as they defeated Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) 3-1. Christopher Douglas, Tomar Thomas and Tomasso Bibbio each scored once for St. Anthony’s while Osayaba Brown recoded Glanvilles’ lone strike of the contest.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) defeated Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 2-0 with one goal from Jahnando John and the other coming courtesy an own-goal.

Also in the under-16 category, Princess Margaret School (PMS) nudged Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 1-0 with the lone goal of the contest coming from Tyrik Hughes.