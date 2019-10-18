All Saints, Ottos enjoy massive wins in schools football

All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) kept their 100 percent winning record intact in the boys’ under-14 division of the Schools Football Competition on Wednesday, hammering Jennings Secondary School 9-0 to get their second victory from as many showings.

All Saints, led by Javon Jarvis recorded a hattrick, and he was assisted by Brian Heywood with a brace. There were single strikes from Jamal Spencer, Josh Thomas and Ozori Destin as All Saints further stamped their authority as one of the teams to beat in the competition.

In their first showing, ASSS easily defeated Sir Novelle Richards Academy, 5-0.

There was success for All Saints in the under-20 Girls Division as well, as they trashed Jennings Secondary School 7-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

In other matches in the Boys’ Under-14 Division, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) defeated Sir Novelle Richards Academy 10-0, while Princess Margaret School beat Clare Hall Secondary School, 3-0.

In the Girls’ Under-20 Division, Antigua Girls’ High School defeated Island Academy 2-0; Irene B Williams went under to Clare Hall Secondary School 2-0; while Glanvilles Secondary School and Jennings Secondary School played to a scoreless draw.