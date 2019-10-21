Airport management meets with road project team ahead of roundabout construction

The CEO Euletta Francis and other officials of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA), met with the project team involved in the road development project on the Sir George Walter Highway, as the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of the Sir George Walter Highway and Pavilion Drive gets underway today.

According to a release from the ABAA, Francis convened the meeting with a view to resolve a number of traffic issues that have arisen on the usually busy highway that leads to the VC Bird International Airport.

Plans have been put in immediate motion to ensure that all stakeholders, including members of the public, are kept fully abreast of the possible traffic disruptions that will result from the road construction activities.

