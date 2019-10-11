AGS records huge victory in schools under-14 football

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) claimed the largest margin of victory thus far across all divisions in the Schools Football Competition on Wednesday when they hammered Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 9-0 in the Under-14 division.

The Grammarians were led by Julian Joseph who scored three times to record a hattrick, while Koeina Joseph netted twice. There were single conversions from Ivan Grant, Conroy Brown, Sedique Adams and Yohance Daniels in the one-sided affair.

Also on Wednesday, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) enjoyed a comfortable 5-0 victory over Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA).

Jamal Spencer scored twice, while Jevaughn Jarvis, Jaden Bowen and Jahmar Malone all netted once for the victors.

In the other Under-14 encounter played on Wednesday, Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) beat Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) 3-0.

Meanwhile, in the female Under-20 Division, Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) hammered Island Academy 7-0, Pares Secondary School (PSS) edged Irene B Williams 1-0, Clare Hall Secondary School defeated the Antigua Girls’ High School 3-0, and All Saints Secondary School won 5-1 over Jennings Secondary School.