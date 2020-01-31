AGS off to winning start as schools cricket opens

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) got off to a flying start in the Schools Two Day Cricket Competition, dismantling the Antigua State College (ASC) by an innings and 45 runs when the competition opened on Tuesday.

Batting first, AGS amassed 218 all-out off 49 overs with Ronaldo Antigua hitting a top score of 47 not out. Shamar Pereira added 38 to the effort with Malik Jacobs (28), Timothy Sanasie (27), Glen Williams (23) and Joshua Moore (21) all contributing with the bat.

Romel Retemiah was the chief wicket-taker for ASC, grabbing four for 64 in 14 overs.

ASC were then bowled out for just 20 runs in their first innings with Pereira claiming five wickets for just five runs in three overs. Moore and Marcus Williams had two and one wicket each.

Asked to bat a second time, ASC again fell short at 153 with Demari Benta hitting a top score of 56 and Ishmael Peters falling just one short of a half century at 49.

Pereira was, once again, a destructive force with the ball, claiming three wickets for 28 runs in seven overs. Marcus Williams picked up two for 29 in his six overs.

Meanwhile, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) and Jennings Secondary School played to a draw in their match.

Batting first, All Saints made 100 all out in 22.4 overs with Wilden Cornwall Jr. hitting 27 and Tarek Charles adding 21 to the total. There were five wickets each for Matthew Miller and Glenton Williams bowling for Jennings.

When their turn at the crease arrived, Jennings were all out for just 46 runs in 15.4 overs with their only credible effort coming from Miller who made 21.

Dimitri Lucas led the charge with the ball for All Saints, snatching six wickets for six runs in five overs.

In their second innings, All Saints raised 109 for three declared in 17.5 overs with Brent Joseph hitting 46 and Kenny Sutton adding 27. Jennings did not bat a second time.

In the other match played this week, Princess Margaret School (PMS) and Pares Secondary School (PSS) played to a draw.

Michael Graves had a fine knock in which he amassed 131 not out to guide PMS to 225 for nine in their first innings. Pares then got to 72 for one before close of play on the final day.