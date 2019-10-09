AGS and Glanvilles Secondary get big wins in schools football

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua Grammar School (AGS) recorded the largest margin of victory in the Under-20 Boys Division in the Schools Football Competition on Monday, beating Jennings Secondary School (JSS) 6-0 in the West Zone.

AGS was led by national youth striker Ronaldo Flowers, Carden Roberts and Jaheim Jeremy, all of whom scored twice in the dominant performance.

Also in the West Zone, Princess Margaret School (PMS) had the better of St. Anthony’s Seconday School (SASS) by a 3-0 margin. Orel Edwards, Terique Gomes and T. Thomas shared in the spoils as they all scored once in the winning performance.

There was victory for Ottos Comprehensive (OCS) as well, as they beat St. Joseph’s Academy (SJA) 3-1. Nathaniel Santana scored twice while Jalmaco Calvin scored the other goal for the victors. Kishorn Watson was the lone goal-scorer for SJA.

Meanwhile, in the East Zone, Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) edged ABICE 5-3. Kelton Connor led the victory with four of the team’s five conversions while Raheem Lewis scored the other. For ABICE, Daniel Nanton scored twice and Jemour Martin had the other conversion.

Also in the East Zone, Pares Secondary School (PSS) defeated the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI), 2-1. Jalani Peters and Kahlique Kellman each scored once for the victors, while Jahkimba Dean was the lone scorer for ABHTI.