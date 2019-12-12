Agriculture official cautions consumers against buying tainted meat

Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Tubal Edwards, is warning the public to be careful when purchasing meat products, for health safety reasons during the Christmas holiday season as, according to the agriculture official, there is usually a significant increase in the selling of uncertified meat at this time.

Edwards is advising patrons to stick to the certified meat providers and to avoid buying from first-time street vendors.

“Do not buy meat outside on the street just like that. If you know of persons who you are not accustomed to seeing sell meat, do not buy from them. Do not just buy from … anybody. Make sure that they are certified [butchers], certified supermarkets, certified shops that always have meat and they should be stored in a cured area [or] frozen area.

