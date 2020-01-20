Agri workers agree to return to duties while gov’t begins addressing concerns

Spread the love















Employees from various agriculture departments – Extension, Veterinary and Livestock, Fisheries et al – met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne today at the Agriculture Headquarters on Independence Avenue by the Country Pond this morning at 9 a.m.

Agriculture Minister, Dean Jonas, was not in attendance.

Browne can be seen here speaking with the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association (ABPSA), Joan Peters, along with Antigua and Barbuda Trades and Labour Union President, Wigley George.

Upon hearing the grievances from the various bodies, it has been agreed that the employees will give the government a two week period to begin resolving the various issues. Until such time the employees will return to work.

OBSERVER media will bring you more on this story as it develops.